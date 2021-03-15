HOMIHELP (HOMI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $20,233.00

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One HOMIHELP token can now be purchased for about $2.87 or 0.00005349 BTC on exchanges. HOMIHELP has a market cap of $3.30 million and $20,233.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.13 or 0.00452877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00060755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00052141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00096853 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00070335 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $295.44 or 0.00550309 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000472 BTC.

HOMIHELP Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars.

