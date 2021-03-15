Honest (HNST) Trading Up 25.4% Over Last 7 Days

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last week, Honest has traded up 25.4% against the dollar. One Honest coin can now be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Honest has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $608,431.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.31 or 0.00458627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00061887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00053996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00095380 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00070214 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.83 or 0.00562524 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

