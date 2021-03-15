Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Issues Q1 2021 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

IntraDay earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.68-1.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.8-8.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.05 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2021

IntraDay guidance to 7.60-8.00 EPS.

HON traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $214.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,733. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.22. The firm has a market cap of $149.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $216.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Honeywell International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC cut shares of Honeywell International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $193.33.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

