Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Reaches New 1-Year High at $216.99

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $216.99 and last traded at $216.45, with a volume of 114451 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $214.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $150.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.32 and a 200 day moving average of $192.22.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.