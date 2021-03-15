Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Releases FY 2021 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) updated its FY 2021

IntraDay earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.60-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.4-34.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.3 billion.Honeywell International also updated its Q1 2021

IntraDay guidance to 1.68-1.83 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. HSBC lowered shares of Honeywell International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.23. 40,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,733. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $216.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.32 and a 200-day moving average of $192.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.