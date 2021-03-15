Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.60-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.4-34.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.23 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2021

IntraDay guidance to 7.60-8.00 EPS.

HON traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $216.20. 2,548,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,903. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $217.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.99 and a 200 day moving average of $192.96. The firm has a market cap of $150.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $193.33.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

