Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.60-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.4-34.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.23 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2021
IntraDay guidance to 7.60-8.00 EPS.
HON traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $216.20. 2,548,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,903. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $217.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.99 and a 200 day moving average of $192.96. The firm has a market cap of $150.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $193.33.
In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Honeywell International Company Profile
Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.
