Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.68-1.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.8-8.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.05 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2021

IntraDay guidance to 7.60-8.00 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC downgraded Honeywell International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honeywell International from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Honeywell International stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $216.20. 2,548,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,742,903. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $150.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $217.00.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

