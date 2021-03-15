HOQU Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last week, HOQU has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. HOQU has a market capitalization of $320,271.70 and $588,003.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00048642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00012337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $373.00 or 0.00666629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00072026 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00026462 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00035529 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io

Buying and Selling HOQU

