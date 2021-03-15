Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ: HST):

3/12/2021 – Host Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $17.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Host Hotels & Resorts had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Host Hotels & Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Host Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Host Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. Analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 24,274,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,136,000 after buying an additional 643,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,023,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,389,000 after buying an additional 4,399,464 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,491,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,271,000 after buying an additional 2,613,819 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,577,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,851,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,503,000 after buying an additional 220,290 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

