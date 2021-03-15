Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ: HST):
- 3/12/2021 – Host Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $17.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – Host Hotels & Resorts had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/23/2021 – Host Hotels & Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/22/2021 – Host Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2021 – Host Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43.
Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. Analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.
