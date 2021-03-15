H&R Block, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) – Analysts at Barrington Research raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of H&R Block in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the company will earn $3.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.25. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HRB. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. H&R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $21.17 on Monday. H&R Block has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $21.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3,915.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in H&R Block by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II acquired 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $49,815.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,759.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.