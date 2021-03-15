HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Shares Gap Up to $13.00

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.17), but opened at GBX 14.99 ($0.20). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 15.90 ($0.21), with a volume of 461,574 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 12.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.17. The company has a market capitalization of £105.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88.

About HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS)

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

