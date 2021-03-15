HTMLCOIN Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One HTMLCOIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and $21,760.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 36.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,570.11 or 0.99517847 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012781 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00033979 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.52 or 0.00394976 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.06 or 0.00299176 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $434.48 or 0.00764338 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00075955 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005069 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00032564 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTML is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

