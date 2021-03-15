Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $957.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to report $957.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $928.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $992.80 million. Hub Group posted sales of $838.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year sales of $3.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $952.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.68 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBG. Barclays upgraded Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $68.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day moving average is $55.06. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In other news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,765,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Hub Group by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 85,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 34,954 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hub Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,941,000 after purchasing an additional 105,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hub Group by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after purchasing an additional 226,586 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

