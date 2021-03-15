Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will announce $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Hubbell posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year sales of $4.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.17.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Hubbell by 10,459.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,593,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,905 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 443.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 856,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,153,000 after purchasing an additional 698,701 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Hubbell by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 960,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,519,000 after purchasing an additional 596,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,355,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hubbell by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,591,000 after purchasing an additional 425,477 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HUBB opened at $187.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell has a one year low of $85.62 and a one year high of $190.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

