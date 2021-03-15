Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,145 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.41% of Zai Lab worth $49,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth $112,804,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 359,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,650,000 after purchasing an additional 126,112 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,490,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 444.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 212,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,758,000 after purchasing an additional 173,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter worth about $8,423,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZLAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.80.

Shares of Zai Lab stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,175. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of -47.42 and a beta of 0.95. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $193.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.50.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

