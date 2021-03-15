Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 600,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,898,000. IHS Markit makes up 0.4% of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of IHS Markit as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

INFO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,009,450.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,559.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INFO traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.61. 28,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,802. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.38. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $101.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.