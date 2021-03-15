Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 300,000 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Geier Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $583,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 563.1% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.20. 89,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,812,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $181.80.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.78.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

