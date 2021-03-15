Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,600 shares during the quarter. Maxim Integrated Products comprises about 0.4% of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.23% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $53,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 609,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,214,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 98.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 154,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after buying an additional 76,828 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,720,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.55. 43,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.98 and a 200 day moving average of $81.59. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MXIM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.35.

In related news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

