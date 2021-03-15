Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,600 shares during the quarter. Maxim Integrated Products comprises about 0.4% of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.23% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $53,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 609,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,214,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 98.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 154,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after buying an additional 76,828 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,720,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.55. 43,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.98 and a 200 day moving average of $81.59. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on MXIM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.35.
In related news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Maxim Integrated Products
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.
Featured Story: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.