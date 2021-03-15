Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Director Stephen P. Mandracchia Sells 100,000 Shares

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 100,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 443,000 shares in the company, valued at $695,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HDSN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 14,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,378. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $71.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Hudson Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 82,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 18,171 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 48,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

