Humaniq Price Reaches $0.0091 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $63,249.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00048693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $375.10 or 0.00667418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00072229 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00026414 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00035604 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

Humaniq Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

