Humankind Investments LLC Invests $6.18 Million in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 80,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,000. ITT makes up about 6.3% of Humankind Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Humankind Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of ITT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in ITT by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.33. 2,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,885. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $89.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.16.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.72 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. ITT’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. ITT’s payout ratio is 17.85%.

ITT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ITT from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

