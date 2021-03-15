Humankind Investments LLC Invests $9.97 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,972,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 10.2% of Humankind Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $233.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,442,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,818,633. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $234.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.59.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

