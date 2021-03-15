Humankind Investments LLC Makes New $14.79 Million Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 115,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,785,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 15.1% of Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Humankind Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

TIP traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.24. The stock had a trading volume of 81,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,816. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.48. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $108.37 and a one year high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

