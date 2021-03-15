Humankind Investments LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up 4.4% of Humankind Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 343.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,640.7% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 320.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.08. The company had a trading volume of 393,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,769,406. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $41.61 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

