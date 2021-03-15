Humanscape Trading 50% Higher This Week (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. In the last week, Humanscape has traded up 50% against the U.S. dollar. One Humanscape token can now be bought for $0.0846 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $43.04 million and approximately $106,402.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00050187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00012212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.62 or 0.00661176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00071526 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00026203 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,469,285 tokens. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars.

