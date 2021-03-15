Huobi Token (HT) Market Cap Hits $2.68 Billion

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and $767.83 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for about $14.78 or 0.00026127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00048537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00012208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $372.01 or 0.00657716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00072309 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00035136 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 181,481,086 tokens. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

