HUSD (HUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $567.60 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 15th. One HUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC on exchanges. HUSD has a market cap of $567.60 million and $1.04 billion worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HUSD has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00050365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00012346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $361.93 or 0.00661292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00071462 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00026085 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

HUSD Coin Profile

HUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 567,384,988 coins. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

Buying and Selling HUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

