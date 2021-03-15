hybrix Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.84 Million (HY)

hybrix (CURRENCY:HY) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. During the last week, hybrix has traded 25.1% higher against the dollar. One hybrix token can now be bought for $1.23 or 0.00002233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. hybrix has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and $994.00 worth of hybrix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.22 or 0.00457451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00061465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00052359 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00096399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00069845 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $306.36 or 0.00557866 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000464 BTC.

hybrix Profile

hybrix’s total supply is 7,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,314,168 tokens. The official message board for hybrix is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5230324.0 . The official website for hybrix is hybrix.io

Buying and Selling hybrix

