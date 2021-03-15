Hycroft Mining (HYMC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYMC opened at $6.70 on Monday. Hycroft Mining has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17.

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on HYMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Hycroft Mining in a report on Friday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other Hycroft Mining news, CEO Diane R. Garrett purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stanton K. Rideout purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,771 shares of company stock valued at $488,540.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. It holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.