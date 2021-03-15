Hycroft Mining (HYMC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:HYMC opened at $6.70 on Monday. Hycroft Mining has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17.
Several research firms have recently commented on HYMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Hycroft Mining in a report on Friday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Hycroft Mining Company Profile
Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. It holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.
