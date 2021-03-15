Hydro Protocol (HOT) Price Reaches $0.0191 on Major Exchanges

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. In the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 38.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.39 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00048684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012328 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $374.93 or 0.00663241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00072168 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00026235 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00035519 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

