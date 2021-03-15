Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.51 and last traded at $64.05. 337,217 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 400,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.81.

HYFM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist boosted their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth $627,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at $769,000.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.