HyperDAO (HDAO) Price Tops $0.0155 on Exchanges

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. HyperDAO has a market cap of $5.96 million and $204,967.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded up 53.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00049497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00011901 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.06 or 0.00658020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00070506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00026418 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,795,645 coins. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

