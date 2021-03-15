Hyperion (HYN) Reaches Market Cap of $3.74 Million

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Hyperion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hyperion has traded down 12% against the dollar. Hyperion has a market cap of $3.74 million and $2,716.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00049532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00012160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.37 or 0.00661761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00071256 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00026243 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion (CRYPTO:HYN) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 8,043,574,329 coins and its circulating supply is 168,925,464 coins. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

