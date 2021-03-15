HyperQuant Price Up 30.7% Over Last Week (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. In the last week, HyperQuant has traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $46,095.93 and approximately $3,329.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperQuant token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00048567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00012488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.86 or 0.00662287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00072198 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00026147 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00035384 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant (HQT) is a token. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

