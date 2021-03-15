Hyve (HYVE) Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded up 80.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Hyve has a market capitalization of $6.16 million and approximately $5.73 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hyve has traded up 232.5% against the dollar. One Hyve token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $258.16 or 0.00454994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00062278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00051287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00096270 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00069063 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $312.61 or 0.00550954 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Hyve Token Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,769,003 tokens. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com

