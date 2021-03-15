I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IMAB. Zacks Investment Research raised I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on I-Mab from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

Get I-Mab alerts:

NASDAQ IMAB opened at $55.01 on Monday. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $65.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAB. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in I-Mab by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 826,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth $1,648,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth $8,551,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in I-Mab by 4,023.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.