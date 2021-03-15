I/O Coin (IOC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.98 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $5,129.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.19 or 0.00395659 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00035226 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,844.97 or 0.05088915 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000148 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About I/O Coin

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,749,866 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

