IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.57.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBG shares. Pi Financial raised their price objective on IBI Group from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on IBI Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of IBI Group in a report on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of IBG traded up C$0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,313. IBI Group has a one year low of C$2.79 and a one year high of C$9.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$310.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

