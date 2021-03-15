IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Price Target Increased to $12.50 by Analysts at Maxim Group

IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) had its target price lifted by analysts at Maxim Group from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 59.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Acumen Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of IBI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Get IBI Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:IBIBF traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.83. 3,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00. IBI Group has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $7.84.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.