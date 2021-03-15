IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Given “OUTPERFORM” Rating at Raymond James

IBI Group (TSE:IBG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$11.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s current price.

IBG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on IBI Group to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Laurentian lifted their target price on IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Pi Financial lifted their target price on IBI Group from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBI Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.57.

Shares of TSE IBG traded up C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$9.94. The company had a trading volume of 298,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.95, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90. IBI Group has a one year low of C$2.79 and a one year high of C$9.95. The firm has a market cap of C$310.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.75.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

