IBI Group (TSE:IBG) PT Raised to C$12.00

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IBG. Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of IBI Group to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of IBI Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.57.

IBG stock traded up C$0.32 on Monday, reaching C$9.94. 298,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,313. IBI Group has a 12 month low of C$2.79 and a 12 month high of C$9.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$310.63 million and a PE ratio of 18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.95, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

