ICHI Trading Up 33% Over Last Week (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 15th. Over the last seven days, ICHI has traded 33% higher against the US dollar. ICHI has a total market cap of $24.28 million and $156,947.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for $9.41 or 0.00017307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.63 or 0.00453436 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00061165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00051880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00096706 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00070742 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.08 or 0.00546203 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000471 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,578,968 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars.

