ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.53

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.53 and traded as high as $16.71. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 3,964,420 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 414.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

