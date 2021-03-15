iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Short Interest Update

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 998,500 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the February 11th total of 697,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $421,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. 44.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICLK stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $13.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,981. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94.

ICLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

