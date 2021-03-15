ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $215.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.95% from the company’s previous close.

ICLR has been the subject of several other reports. Truist raised ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on ICON Public in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $182.28 on Monday. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $223.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.11.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $760.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.16 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ICON Public by 7,872.0% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 6,078,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002,164 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ICON Public by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,272,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $681,207,000 after purchasing an additional 271,375 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management CA boosted its stake in ICON Public by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 5,000,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $768,860,000 after purchasing an additional 367,131 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

