ICON Trading Up 4.5% This Week (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00003522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ICON has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and $344.46 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Coin Profile

Get ICON alerts:

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 593,510,219 coins. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.