Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Shares Gap Down to $16.98

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.98, but opened at $15.75. Ideal Power shares last traded at $16.27, with a volume of 2,693 shares traded.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ideal Power in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $70.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 43.0% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 284,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 85,607 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 624.9% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 175,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 151,248 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 2,269.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ideal Power by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

