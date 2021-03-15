Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Shares Gap Down to $16.98

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.98, but opened at $15.75. Ideal Power shares last traded at $16.27, with a volume of 2,693 shares traded.
Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ideal Power in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.
The stock has a market capitalization of $70.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.79.
Ideal Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPWR)
Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
