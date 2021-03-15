Ideaology Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges (IDEA)

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Ideaology has traded 108.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ideaology has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and $849,624.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ideaology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000661 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ideaology alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00049942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00012262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $361.39 or 0.00666546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00071837 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00026237 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Ideaology Coin Profile

Ideaology is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,381,579 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Buying and Selling Ideaology

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ideaology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ideaology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.