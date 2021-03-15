Idle (IDLE) Price Reaches $10.73 on Top Exchanges

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Idle has a total market cap of $13.06 million and approximately $215,473.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Idle has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Idle token can now be bought for about $10.73 or 0.00019063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.94 or 0.00452980 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00061389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00051844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00096299 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00068619 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $316.96 or 0.00563187 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Idle Token Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,217,149 tokens. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Idle Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

