IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.80

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$33.80 and traded as high as C$38.91. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$38.57, with a volume of 317,459 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of IGM Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Desjardins lowered shares of IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial to C$39.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. IGM Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.90.

The stock has a market cap of C$9.19 billion and a PE ratio of 12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.80.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

